Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $198.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.03 or 0.07316461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,480.48 or 0.99365397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.