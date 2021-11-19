Rally Price Down 8.7% This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $8.03 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rally has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00071697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.66 or 0.07337153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,057.15 or 1.00521092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,450,856 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

