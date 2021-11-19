Rari Governance Token (RGT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.90 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $31.27 or 0.00053978 BTC on major exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $351.93 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,482 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

