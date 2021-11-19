Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $389,880.54 and $180,647.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.