Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $13,935.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00093252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.34 or 0.07239566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,921.84 or 1.00118272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.