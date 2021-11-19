Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,021.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $29,021.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.73 or 0.07331584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00379019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.92 or 0.00988337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00086432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00421062 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00266302 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,097,865,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

