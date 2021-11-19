Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $10.05 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $10.05 or 0.00017301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $769.83 million and approximately $118.26 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00071793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,236.45 or 0.07289950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.73 or 0.99773145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,566,001 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

