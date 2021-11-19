Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $1.44 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.72 or 0.07378231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,275.62 or 1.00467148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

