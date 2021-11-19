Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the October 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Real Brands stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Real Brands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

