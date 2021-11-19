ReapChain (REAP) Trading Up 15.8% This Week

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReapChain has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00227122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

