Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $102.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $113.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $127.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Micro Devices is riding on robust performance from the Computing and Graphics, and Enterprise Embedded and Semi-Custom segments. It is benefiting from strong sales of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to increasing proliferation of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain. Moreover, growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD raised its 2021 guidance for revenues and gross margin on the back of strong growth across all businesses. Further, the Xilinx acquisition is likely to boost AMD’s data center business. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing investments on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

9/23/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.41. 41,626,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,846,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 570,784 shares of company stock valued at $69,503,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

