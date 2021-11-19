Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.60. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Bombardier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.35 price target on the stock.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Bombardier Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

