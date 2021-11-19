Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LHC Group (LHCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG):

11/10/2021 – LHC Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $149.00 to $151.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $191.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – LHC Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/26/2021 – LHC Group was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $209.00.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $252.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $173.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 261,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.19. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LHC Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LHC Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

