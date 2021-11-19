Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $94.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $94.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/21/2021 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

NYSE CVS opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

