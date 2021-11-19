Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daimler (DDAIF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF):

11/18/2021 – Daimler is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/1/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/12/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

10/8/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

DDAIF traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. 24,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $103.78.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

