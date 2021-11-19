Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eaton (ETN)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2021 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eaton’s third-quarter earnings are better than expected. The company is benefiting from its cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its consistent R&D investments help it to develop advanced products that are enabling it to provide easy power management solutions to customers. Spin-off of non-core businesses and strategic acquisitions will boost operations. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Eaton has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operation.”

11/4/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $153.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $171.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Eaton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/12/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Eaton is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Eaton stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,765. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

