Redburn Partners Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Buy

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
