Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,043.96 or 0.99163442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00498833 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

