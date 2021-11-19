Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $405.05

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 405.05 ($5.29) and traded as low as GBX 399.50 ($5.22). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 282,561 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.05.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

