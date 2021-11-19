Refinable Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $17.05 million and $1.68 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.18 or 0.07334352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,961.81 or 0.99928061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

