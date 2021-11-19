Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Reaches $291.43 on Exchanges (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for $291.43 or 0.00498099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $44.88 million and $446,626.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,043.67 or 0.99205145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,996 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

