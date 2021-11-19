Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of REG stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 26.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

