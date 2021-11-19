Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Shares Down 0.5%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.86. 91,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 330,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

