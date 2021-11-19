Remme Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $277,290.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Remme has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Remme coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.22 or 0.00374995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.