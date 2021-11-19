Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ren has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $803.65 million and approximately $57.93 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

