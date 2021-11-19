Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of Beyond Air worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 135.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 62,373 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $14.26 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $379.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

