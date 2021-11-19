Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 42,565 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $94,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of ESTE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $930.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

