Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,367 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kaman worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 353.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

