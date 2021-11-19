Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $172.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.47 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

