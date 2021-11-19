Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Down 7.7%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.05. 2,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 108,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $688.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

