Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.85 ($44.52).

Several brokerages recently commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €34.28 ($40.33) on Friday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.57.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.