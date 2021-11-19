Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.81. 45,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 73,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02).

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.