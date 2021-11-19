ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.60

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.60 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 99.18 ($1.30). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 259,022 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of £59.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.60.

In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,450 ($64,606.74).

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

