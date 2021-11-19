Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,219 shares of company stock worth $4,293,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth about $23,711,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

