Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.17 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 40.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,835,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 150.7% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

