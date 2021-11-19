Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NextNav Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextNav in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.98). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
