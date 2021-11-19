Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hallador Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 163,034 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

