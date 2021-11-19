Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 19th (AUMN, BTE, CVE, ERF, FFH, FOOD, FRU, HOOD, KL, MEG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 19th:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from $1.03 to $1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Reports First Positive EPS” and dated November 12, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

AUMN is an FRC Top Pick.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$735.00 to C$800.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.50 to C$56.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its target price lowered by Jonestrading from $16.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) was given a C$7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$152.00 to C$151.00.

