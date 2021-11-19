Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (VTX: ZURN) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/18/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 500 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 11/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 491.40 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 11/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 440 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 11/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 440 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 10/5/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 490 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

