Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (VTX: ZURN) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 500 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 491.40 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 440 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 440 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/5/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 490 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

