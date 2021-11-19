Research Analysts Set Expectations for EQT Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

NYSE:EQT opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

