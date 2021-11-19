Research Analysts Set Expectations for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LZB stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 705.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,026. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

