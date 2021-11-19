Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 19th (AIQUY, ATNNF, BPXXY, ESYJY, FOOD, FSLR, FVI, IMBBY, IMO, MAKSY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 19th:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.50.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar’s third-quarter 2021 results were dismal, with both its earnings and sales lagging the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. First Solar aims to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$48.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive surprise history with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing quarters. Third-quarter results reflected lower costs and revenues. The Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary policy and the prevailing low interest-rates are likely to keep straining the company’s margins. Rising costs and deteriorating asset quality are other major headwinds. However, the company’s strategic plan (announced in September) intends to expand product offerings, digitalize operations and aid fee income growth. For 2022, bank expects revenues to increase in low to mid-single-digit rate. Its solid liquidity levels indicate a lower likelihood of default on debt repayments even if the economy worsens.”

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$199.00 price target on the stock.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

