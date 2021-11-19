Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Centerra Gold (CG)

Centerra Gold (TSE: CG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.25 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

11/8/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$9.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.25.

10/13/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CG traded down C$0.65 on Friday, hitting C$9.85. 596,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,766. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -4.11. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Centerra Gold Inc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.30%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.