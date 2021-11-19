Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Scout24 (G24)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scout24 (ETR: G24):

11/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €65.50 ($77.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/11/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/18/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.90 ($78.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/30/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

G24 stock opened at €64.20 ($75.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Scout24 AG has a 12 month low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($86.31).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

