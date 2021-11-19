Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.95 ($0.30). 43,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 209,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.90 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.37. The stock has a market cap of £253.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.