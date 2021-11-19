REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Up 45.9% in October

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 781,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

REV Group stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in REV Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in REV Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

