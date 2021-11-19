REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Up 45.9% in October

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 781,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
REV Group stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in REV Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in REV Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
