Reviewing F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Financial and F & M Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $202.96 million 2.81 $53.84 million $4.58 9.69 F & M Bank $49.00 million 2.02 $8.79 million $3.58 8.02

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Financial pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F & M Bank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial and F & M Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 31.00% 10.31% 1.31% F & M Bank 24.88% 12.87% 1.14%

Summary

First Financial beats F & M Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About F & M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers. Its loans are grouped into segments: construction/land development, farmland, real estate, multi-family, commercial real estate, home equity closed end, home equity open end, commercial & industrialnon-real estate, consumer, credit cards and dealer finance. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Timberville, VA.

