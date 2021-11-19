Reviewing HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get agilon health alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and HemaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 62.79%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than HemaCare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares agilon health and HemaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 7.69 -$60.05 million N/A N/A HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HemaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.