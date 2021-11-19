Reviewing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -28.49% -12.30% -6.03% Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Poshmark and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 7 5 0 2.42 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 82.10%. Honest has a consensus price target of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 82.69%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Poshmark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 5.69 $16.84 million ($1.63) -11.99 Honest $300.52 million 2.56 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Poshmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Summary

Honest beats Poshmark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

