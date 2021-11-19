Revomon Trading Up 82.6% Over Last 7 Days (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 82.6% higher against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002547 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and $2.92 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.26 or 0.07313688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,224.00 or 0.99837275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

